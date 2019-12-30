Photo requests from solitary confinement
Pictures that people in solitary confinement ask for

Nearly 80,00 inmates in the US are in solitary confinement.

The organisation Photo Requests from Solitary allows them to request photographs of anything, real or imagined. Volunteers then try to provide them with the images.

