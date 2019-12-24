Trump 'still working' on Melania Christmas present

Media player
Trump 'still working' on Melania's Christmas present
Donald Trump has confessed that he is yet to get a Christmas present for his wife, Melania.
During a video conference with American military personnel stationed overseas, the president was asked what gift he had bought for the First Lady.
Mr Trump said he was "still working on" on a present, but had picked her "a very beautiful card".
"I had a number of them picked, and I picked the nicest one," he said.
24 Dec 2019
