Trump 'still working' on Melania Christmas present
Donald Trump has confessed that he is yet to get a Christmas present for his wife, Melania.

During a video conference with American military personnel stationed overseas, the president was asked what gift he had bought for the First Lady.

Mr Trump said he was "still working on" on a present, but had picked her "a very beautiful card".

"I had a number of them picked, and I picked the nicest one," he said.

  • 24 Dec 2019