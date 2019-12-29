First images emerge of New York stabbing suspect
Video

Grafton Thomas emerges from court after being charged with attempted murder and one count of burglary.

He stands accused of bursting into a rabbi's house during a Hanukkah celebration, pulling out a large knife and attacking people.

New York state governor called the attack "domestic terrorism".

