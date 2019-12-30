Texas reels from deadly church shooting

Media player
Texas church shooting: Police chief recalls deadly attack
A community in Texas has been left in mourning after a gunman killed two people at a church service before being shot dead by an armed member of the congregation.
Local police chief JP Bevering explained how the attack unfolded.
