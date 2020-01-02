Police free cars from tumbleweed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tumbleweed traps cars on Washington State road
Police removed the invasive plant, which appeared 20 to 30 feet high in some parts, blocking the State Route 240 for 10 hours on December 31.
The incident happened near the city of Richland, Washington.
-
02 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window