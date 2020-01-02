Police free cars from tumbleweed
Tumbleweed traps cars on Washington State road

Police removed the invasive plant, which appeared 20 to 30 feet high in some parts, blocking the State Route 240 for 10 hours on December 31.

The incident happened near the city of Richland, Washington.

