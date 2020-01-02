Media player
Canteen workers honoured alongside US presidents
Princeton University displays portraits of famous alumni, donors and US presidents. Now artist Mario Moore is adding security and canteen workers to its hallowed corridors.
Some of the interviews were supplied by CBS News.
02 Jan 2020
