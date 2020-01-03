Hundreds of US troops arrive in Kuwait

Media player
Qasem Soleimani: US troops deployed as Iran tensions rise
US troops have arrived in Kuwait and thousands more may be deployed to the Persian Gulf as tensions with Iran escalate.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN that the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani was justified because of a threat to US lives.
"Many American lives have been saved," he claimed.
Follow all the latest BBC analysis and reaction from around the world.
03 Jan 2020
