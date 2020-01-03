Democrats warn of 'dangerous escalation' with Iran

Video

Democratic presidential candidates warned that the death of Qasem Soleimani was a "dangerous escalation" of tensions with Iran.

The 2020 hopefuls questioned whether President Trump has thought through the consequences of the airstrike and has a longer-term strategy in the Middle East.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders spoke on the campaign trail just a month ahead of the first vote in the nomination process in Iowa.