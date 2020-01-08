Saving dogs with bow ties

Media player
Bow ties give dogs in shelters a 'second chance'
When 13-year-old Sir Darius Brown (yes, his real name) heard about displaced dogs being euthanised after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017, he had an idea.
His sister had taught him how to make bow ties and he decided to donate some to local animal shelters. It helped the dogs to get adopted faster.
Now his handmade bow ties have helped around 200 dogs across the US, leading him to receive a letter of recognition from former President Barack Obama.
Video journalist: Tobias Chapple
08 Jan 2020
