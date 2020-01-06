Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for trial

Video

In 2017, dozens of sexual assault allegations emerged against the movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

He faces five charges including rape and predatory sexual assault relating to two unnamed accusers. He is charged with raping one woman in a hotel room in 2013, and performing a forcible sex act on the second woman in 2006. He denies the charges.

Jury selection begins on Monday in Manhattan, New York. It is likely to take around two weeks to select 12 jurors, before the trial gets under way in earnest.