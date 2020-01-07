Trump - we'll obey law on Iran's cultural sites
US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that it will "suffer consequences" if it retaliates for the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

But asked about attacking cultural sites in Iran - something he had previously said was justified - Mr Trump said "we will obey the law".

