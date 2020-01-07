Is expecting Iran to de-escalate realistic?
Two experts weigh on in whether or not Iran will de-escalate

Experts Robin Wright, New Yorker staff writer, and Karim Sadjapour, a senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, talk to the BBC about Iran and de-escalation. Wright said "it'd be hard for the Iranians not to do something right now."

