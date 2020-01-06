New York governor rescues man from car crash
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo leapt into action after a car crash on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. The governor reportedly cut the seat belt of a man trapped in a wrecked car and helped him clamber from the vehicle. The NYPD arrived at the scene shortly after, and reported no injuries.

