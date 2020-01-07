Pompeo: 'Soleimani was not on diplomatic mission'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pompeo: 'Soleimani was not on diplomatic mission'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mocks the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's statement that Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was travelling to Baghdad on a diplomatic mission.

Pompeo added that Zarif is a "propagandist of the first order".

  • 07 Jan 2020
Go to next video: US 'has not chosen path of de-escalation'