Pompeo: 'Soleimani was not on diplomatic mission'
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mocks the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif's statement that Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was travelling to Baghdad on a diplomatic mission.
Pompeo added that Zarif is a "propagandist of the first order".
07 Jan 2020
