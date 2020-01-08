Trump statement following Iranian strikes

Video

US President Donald Trump is making a statement in response to Iranian missile attacks that targeted air bases housing US forces in Iraq.

More than a dozen missiles launched from Iran struck two air bases in Irbil and Al Asad, west of Baghdad.

The missile attacks were ordered by Tehran in retaliation for the assassination of prominent Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The head of the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force was killed last week, in a strike ordered by Washington.