Man, 93, shoots property manager over water damage
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Man, 93, shoots property manager over water damage

Unhappy about flooding in his Las Vegas flat, a 93-year-old resident shot the building manager twice. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect, Robert Thomas, was charged with attempted murder.

  • 08 Jan 2020
Go to next video: I was shot and now owe tens of thousands