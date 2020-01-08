Media player
Man, 93, shoots property manager over water damage
Unhappy about flooding in his Las Vegas flat, a 93-year-old resident shot the building manager twice. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect, Robert Thomas, was charged with attempted murder.
08 Jan 2020
