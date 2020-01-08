Media player
Would Canadians welcome Harry and Meghan?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will step back as "senior" royals and work to become financially independent.
In a statement they said they'll be splitting their time between the UK and North America.
The couple spent Christmas in Canada with their son Archie, so what would Canadians think about welcoming the royal couple?
08 Jan 2020
