'She was full of dreams and now they're gone'

Iran plane crash: Vigil held for victims in Toronto
Mourners have gathered at the University of Toronto to remember those who died when Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed in Iran on Wednesday.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said 138 passengers had been en route to Canada via Kyiv.
All 176 people on board were killed when the plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
09 Jan 2020
