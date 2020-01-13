Media player
Iran air disaster: A family lost
University professors Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand, as well as their two daughters, were all passengers on flight PS752, which Iran's military said it had mistakenly downed.
Over 2,000 people attended a public memorial in Edmonton, Alberta, to honour the family and others lost in the crash.
13 Jan 2020
