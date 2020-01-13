A family lost
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Iran air disaster: A family lost

University professors Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand, as well as their two daughters, were all passengers on flight PS752, which Iran's military said it had mistakenly downed.

Over 2,000 people attended a public memorial in Edmonton, Alberta, to honour the family and others lost in the crash.

  • 13 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Trudeau demands 'full clarity on horrific tragedy'