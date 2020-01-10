Pompeo: Threat included 'attacks on US embassies'
Pompeo: Iran threat included 'attacks on US embassies'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US ordered the killing of Qasem Soleinmani because it had "specific information" that Iranian threats targeting US facilities, including embassies and military bases.

