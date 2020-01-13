A miracle baby born to infertile mother

Nine Months in the Bronx - 'Don't take my baby'

Felicia is 22 and pregnant. Her baby could be taken away by the New York authorities on the day she gives birth - unless she can prove she's fit to be a mother. In Nine Months in the Bronx, the BBC’s Anna Bressanin follows Felicia during her pregnancy as she navigates a welfare system which critics claim puts unfair demands on poor and minority women.