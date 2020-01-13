Brother of Iranian crash victim shares his story
Video

'I don't know what to say to his six-year-old'

Thousands of people gathered in Toronto for a ceremony to honour the 57 Canadians killed in the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines flight by Iran.

Masoud Niknam said the death of his brother had robbed his family of the "glue" that held them together.

  • 13 Jan 2020