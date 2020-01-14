US man breaks exoskeleton marathon record
US man breaks record for completing marathon in an exoskeleton

Adam Gorlitsky is paralysed from the belly button down, but despite his disability he finished the Charleston Marathon in 33 hours, 16 minutes and 28 seconds.

Mr Gorlitsky says he doesn't think peoples "adversity should define who they are."

