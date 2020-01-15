Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pelosi 'proud to present impeachment managers'
The US House Speaker unveils the Democrats she wants to lead her party in the forthcoming Senate impeachment trial.
She said the wait to hand over the articles of impeachment was worth it to insist that witnesses would appear.
-
15 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window