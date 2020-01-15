Students escape gym as microburst tears down wall
CCTV footage of a primary school in North Carolina shows students running to safety as a microburst rips through the gymnasium. Microbursts are wind surges that move in straight lines.

One wall of the gym was torn down in the 80mph (128kph) burst. Three students were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

