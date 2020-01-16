‘Hear ye, hear ye!’ Trump impeachment trial begins
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Hear ye, hear ye!' Trump impeachment trial begins

The US Senate's sergeant at arms opens the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump by calling out: "Hear ye! Hear ye! Hear ye! All persons are commanded to keep silent, on pain of imprisonment."

  • 16 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Trump impeachment articles signed and delivered