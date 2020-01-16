Building collapse...
Video

Building collapse misses pedestrians by seconds

Security footage captures the moment two pedestrians in Washington DC narrowly avoided being crushed by falling debris. Officials said it happened because the building was under construction.

Footage courtesy of Andy Feliciotti.

