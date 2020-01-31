Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The efforts to save the Great Dismal Swamp
In the 18th century a bleak area on the border of Virginia and North Carolina was named the Great Dismal Swamp.
Large areas of land were drained for logging and to use the land for farming.
The area is now a protected wildlife reserve, but the wetlands have also become vulnerable to the effects of climate change including devastating forest fires.
The BBC Travel Show’s Mike Corey meets the man leading the efforts to help protect the swamp.
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window