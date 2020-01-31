The efforts to save the Great Dismal Swamp

Video

In the 18th century a bleak area on the border of Virginia and North Carolina was named the Great Dismal Swamp.

Large areas of land were drained for logging and to use the land for farming.

The area is now a protected wildlife reserve, but the wetlands have also become vulnerable to the effects of climate change including devastating forest fires.

The BBC Travel Show’s Mike Corey meets the man leading the efforts to help protect the swamp.