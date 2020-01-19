Severe snowstorms hit parts of Canada

Media player
Canada snowstorms: State of emergency declared
A state of emergency has been declared in Canada after severe snowstorms hit Newfoundland and Labrador.
As much as 30 inches (76cm) of snow has fallen leaving some residents trapped in their own homes.
