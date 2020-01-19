Severe snowstorms hit Canada
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Canada snowstorms: State of emergency declared

As much as 30 inches (76cm) of snow has fallen in Newfoundland after severe snowstorms.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 19 Jan 2020