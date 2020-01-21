Media player
The challenge of photographing Taal volcano
When he heard that the Taal volcano had erupted, rather than run photographer Ezra Acayan reached for his camera.
From travelling to lakeside Talisay, to witnessing the environmental and human devastation that followed, Mr Acayan describes the risky business of shooting the Philippines's second most active volcano.
21 Jan 2020
