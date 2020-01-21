Unused emergency aid discovered in Puerto Rico
Pallets of unused emergency aid were discovered in a warehouse in Puerto Rico. Some of the items dated back to 2017 and were intended to go to Hurricane Maria victims.

The unused water, diapers, and other items will go to victims of the recent earthquake.

