Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unused emergency aid discovered in Puerto Rico
Pallets of unused emergency aid were discovered in a warehouse in Puerto Rico. Some of the items dated back to 2017 and were intended to go to Hurricane Maria victims.
The unused water, diapers, and other items will go to victims of the recent earthquake.
-
21 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window