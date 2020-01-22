Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump impeachment: What happened on day one?
The US Senate has adopted ground rules for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial after nearly 13 hours of rancorous debate on the first day.
Democratic prosecutors sparred with Mr Trump's lawyers over the process, while Republicans rejected their demands for more witnesses.
Read more on this story.
-
22 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window