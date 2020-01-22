Schiff: 'The facts are damning'
Schiff makes case against Trump before he opens impeachment trial

House impeachment manager Adam Schiff has told reporters the facts are evidence enough that President Trump needs to be removed from office.

Last month the president was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House and a trial is now under way in the Senate, which is Republican-led.

