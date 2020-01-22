Terrifying near miss on icy US road
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Terrifying near miss on icy Iowa road

A state patrol officer and a man were nearly hit by a truck that slid off a motorway in Iowa. The duo were examining damage from a previous car crash. Icy road conditions led to the vehicle losing control. No one was injured.

  • 22 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Car drives into vape shop in California