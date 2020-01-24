'Trump unwise to mention Biden to Zelensky'

Video

US President Donald Trump "should not have mentioned Joe Biden or the Bidens" to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the US Republican Congressman Don Bacon has said.

He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "I don't think it was the wise, prudent thing to do." But he added: This is not an impeachable offence. I think we can critique and maybe criticise it but there wasn't a law broken."

Mr Trump is accused of breaking the law by pressuring Ukraine's leader to dig up damaging information on a political rival.

He has denied any wrongdoing and his legal team have said the charges are a "dangerous perversion of the Constitution".

Watch the full interview on Thursday 23 January and Friday 24 January 2020 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)