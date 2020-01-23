Witnesses recount Seattle's rush hour shooting
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

One person died and seven were wounded in the shooting

A woman died and seven people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on Wednesday outside of a McDonald's in downtown Seattle.

Witnesses said the shooting began after a dispute between several people. Police said they had identified two 24-year-old men as suspects but did not name the men.

  • 23 Jan 2020
Go to next video: US gun rights activists rally in their thousands