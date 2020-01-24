Frozen kittens rescued with warm coffee

Media player
Man uses warm coffee to rescue kittens frozen to ground
A quick-thinking oil worker in Alberta, Canada, used warm coffee to rescue kittens frozen to the ground.
He was able to find them a new home after sharing the rescue story on Facebook.
24 Jan 2020
