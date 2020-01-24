Frozen kittens rescued with warm coffee
Man uses warm coffee to rescue kittens frozen to ground

A quick-thinking oil worker in Alberta, Canada, used warm coffee to rescue kittens frozen to the ground.

He was able to find them a new home after sharing the rescue story on Facebook.

