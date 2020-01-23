Close-call crash on Iowa’s icy roads
Video

Dashcam footage shows a truck sliding off the road

A state patroller and a man were nearly hit by a truck that slid off a motorway in Iowa.

The men were examining the damage from a previous car crash. Icy road conditions led to the vehicle losing control. No one was injured in the crash.

