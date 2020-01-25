Trump lawyer: 'Let the people decide for themselves'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump impeachment: 'Let the people decide for themselves' says president's lawyer

Donald Trump's legal team has closed their first day of defence arguments by criticising the impeachment prosecutors' calls to remove President Trump from office.

White House Counsel Patrick Cipollone said voters should make the decision: "That's what the founders wanted. That's what we should all want."

  • 25 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Five possible twists in impeachment trial