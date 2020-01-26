Video

In a newly released video, Donald Trump can be heard urging for the removal of the US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

In the footage from April 2018, Mr Trump can be heard saying "Get rid of her!" during a conversation at a dinner with a group of donors in Washington. It was released by an attorney of Lev Parnas, a US businessman who was at the dinner.

Mr Trump has maintained that he does not know Mr Parnas, who worked for the president's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani.

President Trump has so far made no public comment on the emergence of the video recording.

Ms Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her post in May 2019, has testified in Mr Trump's impeachment inquiry.

