'One of the greats': Tributes pour in for Bryant
Kobe Bryant tributes across United States

Members of the public and celebrities reacted in shock to the death of US basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna are among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California.

Fans gathered at Staple Center in Los Angeles and Madison Square Gardens in New York to pay their respects.

  • 27 Jan 2020
