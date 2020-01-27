How Kobe's hometown is mourning
US basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California.

At Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia, people gathered to pay tribute to their hometown hero.

Video by the BBC's Shrai Popat.

