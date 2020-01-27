Mitt Romney: 'Important to hear from John Bolton'
Former US presidential candidate Mitt Romney says he supports hearing testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton in President Trump's impeachment trial.

Mr Romney added that it's "increasingly likely" his GOP colleagues will support Bolton's testimony.

