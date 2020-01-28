Media player
Alabama marina fire: 'People were screaming'
A massive fire in Alabama engulfed a marina early Monday morning, igniting 35 boats and killing at least eight people.
Seven people who jumped into the water were rescued and taken to hospital.
Authorities in the state are investigating what happened.
28 Jan 2020
