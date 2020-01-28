Trump outlines Middle East peace plan

Trump outlines plan for Israeli-Palestinian deal
US President Donald Trump has presented his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, promising to keep Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital.

He proposed what he called "a realistic" two-state solution and said no Israelis or Palestinians would be uprooted from their homes.

Mr Trump said the plan included a capital for Palestinians in eastern Jerusalem.

