Parent asked: 'Why didn't you stay in Mexico?'
Video

Parents clash at school meeting on racism in Michigan

During a meeting about racism between students in Saline, Michigan, an exchange between two fathers turned heads.

One parent explaining his child's distress caused by other students was asked by another: 'Then why didn't you stay in Mexico?'

The district's superintendent said the meeting was meant to heal tensions.

  • 04 Feb 2020
