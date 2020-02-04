Parent asked: 'Why didn't you stay in Mexico?'

Media player
Parents clash at school meeting on racism in Michigan
During a meeting about racism between students in Saline, Michigan, an exchange between two fathers turned heads.
One parent explaining his child's distress caused by other students was asked by another: 'Then why didn't you stay in Mexico?'
The district's superintendent said the meeting was meant to heal tensions.
04 Feb 2020
