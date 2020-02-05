Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
State of the Union 2020: Trump addresses Congress
The US President is addressing a joint session of Congress, a day before the end of his impeachment trial.
-
05 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-51378057/state-of-the-union-2020-trump-addresses-congressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window