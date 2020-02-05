Buttigieg chokes up as he takes lead in Iowa result
Buttigieg chokes up as he takes early lead in Iowa result

After a long delay, 62% of caucus results have been revealed and show former mayor Pete Buttigieg in the lead.

Speaking at a rally in New Hampshire, he had an emotional reaction to the news.

The results put Mr Buttigieg on 26.9% with Bernie Sanders on 25.1%.

