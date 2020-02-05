Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
State of the Union: Pelosi rips up copy of Trump's speech
As President Trump finished his address to the nation, the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up pages of the copy he had handed her.
-
05 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-51381948/state-of-the-union-pelosi-rips-up-copy-of-trump-s-speechRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window